Nigeria: Fire Guts Warehouse At Broad Street, Lagos Island

28 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out in the early hours on Tuesday, when fire gutted a room in a warehouse, located at 118 Broad Street, Lagos Island.

According to eyewitness the incident occurred at about 8am with several items, mostly shoes burnt to ashes.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said no casualty recorded.

Oke-Osanyintolu, explained: "The agency responded to the above incident which was relayed to LASEMA through the Toll Free 112 Emergency Number this morning.

"On arrival at the above scene of the incident, it was discovered that a room in a warehouse where shoes are stored was gutted by fire.

"The fire ignited as a result of power surge when electricity was restored. Fortunately there was no casualty in the incident."

Emergency responders at the scene include: Lagos State fire service and Federal fire service, police.

As of time of filling this report, 9 am, efforts are ongoing to put out the fire.

