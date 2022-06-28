Nigeria: Atiku Hails Justice Tanko for Quitting As CJN

28 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has commended Justice Tanko Muhammad for his decision to vacate office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Atiku, in a statement, also assured the acting CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariowoola, of his commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence.

Muhammad tendered his resignation earlier Monday, paving the way for Ariwoola, who is next in line in terms of seniority.

The former vice president said: "The decision of Justice Tanko Muhammad to vacate office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is commendable.

"I wish him well even as I commend him for his action and service to the nation."

On the new CJN, Atiku said: "I wish the newly sworn-in Acting CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariowoola, success as he steps in to fill the gap and assure him of my commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence and the promotion of separation of powers as the bedrock of deepening democracy and development."

