Nigeria: Moment Barcelona Player, Memphis Depay Turns Up At Davido's Concert in Los Angeles

Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay has been spotted spending time out with Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, in Los Angeles.

The former Manchester United forward whose future with Spanish giants uncertain following an injury-blighted first season was seen in a happy mood with the superstar.

It was gathered that the Dutch professional player, who has a Ghanaian background was at the singer's concert in the United States, thus seizing the opportunity to pay him a visit on backstage.

Further reports say that the player presented Davido with a Barcelona jersey after they exchanged pleasantries for the first time in the offline world.