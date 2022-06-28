Liberia: JFK Gets First Modern ELAB

With support by the Government of the United States of America (USA) through United States Agency for International Development (USAID) program Bringing Research to Impact for Development and Global Engagement - Utilization (BRIDGE-U Liberia) with partnership with the University of Liberia (UL) has launched an Experiential Learning Assessment Lab (ELAB).

The ELAB, which is part of the support program to the University of Liberia College of Health Sciences (ULCHS) under the Center for Teaching Learning, and Innovation (CTLI), was launched Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFK) in Monrovia.

The goal is to improve healthcare delivery beef up health education with medical students getting practical knowledge.

Speaking at the official launch of the lab, the Chief Executive Officer of the JFK, Dr. Jerry Brown, indicated that the lab will not only serve medical students at the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, but also students from other universities and colleges across the country or the county as well as healthcare providers.

"The JFK is more than excited to be part of this history making event. The establishment of this lab is not only for students, but healthcare providers and students. The JFK is ideally located most of the students come here for training and clinical practices. Some of us never had the opportunity to have a stimulation lab, but today you have it. This is another opportunity so we must take advantage. We must take control by properly managing it," said Dr. Brown.

"This lab is for the benefit of the larger society. We look forward to have a lab bigger. We will give you the support. He urges to work together to sustain this project. There is a need for policies and guidelines so as to preserve the initiative for the longest," he added.

Liberia's Chief Midwifery Officer, Sarah T. Sarteh, stated that the new innovations will being great relief the health sector as it will help to address the gaps in the sector.

"We have serious gaps in the health sector and this will help address some of those gaps. We need to improve the healthcare delivery system, and so with the state of an art ELAB, some of those gaps will be closed. We are willing to support what this initiative because it has to do with quality healthcare in our country. There is a need for collaboration and coordination in the health sector to bring about improvement," noted the country's chief midwife.