South Africa: Maile Loses to Lesufi for ANC Chair in Gauteng, but Allies Gain Powerful Secretariat Positions

27 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

Panyaza Lesufi managed to secure the top position, but Lebogang Maile's close allies have been tasked to run the secretariat. The leadership of the province was announced in the early hours of Monday following a chaotic conference.

The results presented a mixed bag of leaders, much like what the outcome would have been like if the party had succeeded in the attempt to build a unity slate.

Out of five leadership positions, three are occupied by newly elected Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi and his allies, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Morakane Mosupyoe who are now deputy chair and treasurer respectively.

However, Lebogang Maile's "Adiwele" slate is at a big advantage as Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza has been elected as secretary and Tasneem Motara is his deputy.

Being in charge of the secretariat will allow Nciza to wield power in the province as it means he is not likely to hold a position in provincial government. The job, which is mostly administrative in its nature, will see Nciza sitting in National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings along with Lesufi. He will be trusted to accurately announce and implement decisions made by the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC), which is the highest decision-making body in Gauteng.

