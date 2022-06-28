Egypt: PM Follows Up On Executive Status of National Projects

27 June 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli held a meeting Monday to follow up on the executive status of under-construction national projects nationwide.

During a meeting with Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat and Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, the premier directed the attending ministers to finalize such projects on time as per directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The meeting tackled the executive status of under-construction projects in the fields of electricity, public utilities, transport and sanitation, Cabinet's spokesman Nader Saad said.

It also dealt with updates of a national program launched to upgrade Upper Egypt with a view to attaining sustainable development and creating job opportunities for youth.

The spokesman noted that 3,589 projects have been implemented out of 4,119 at a total cost of 15 billion pounds to improve the living conditions of 5.4 million citizens in Sohag and Qena.

The government also supported 80,000 small and medium-sized projects in both governorates, which offered 269,000 jobs.

