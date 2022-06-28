South Africa: Makhadzi Honours Her Promise, Adds Shona Verse to New Song

27 June 2022
263Chat (Harare)

South African songbird Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, has honoured her promise and included a Shona verse in her much-anticipated song Tshentsha Magiya which was released last week.

Makhadzi made a promise to add a Shona verse to the then-to-be-released track after overwhelming response from Zimbabweans who partook in the Tshentsha Magiya challenge where people recorded themselves dancing to a snippet of the song.

The first video to set social media ablaze had a Zimbabwean woman who danced to the song with her hands down on top of a stool while her feet were up spread against a wall.

A few days later, another submission from a Zimbabwean couple brought social media to a standstill. In the video, the couple danced to Tshentsha Magiya snippet mimicking intimacy positions.

Reacting to the post, the Ganama singer said she would add a Shona verse before releasing the song.

"CUT CUT CUT Zimbabwe we surrender ... .Mr Mazepe just submitted this one I'm adding a verse in Shona and drop this," she wrote in reaction to the video.

The Shona verse was done by Mr Brown who follows the lyrics;

Usarenge mukadzi wako kuenda kumaPorofita vanochinja magiya. [Don't let your wife go to the Prophets; they will change gears.]

Usatemba kutengerwa doro nemurume wemunhu, anochinja magear. [Don't rely on people's husbands to buy you beer, they will change gears on you.]

Usatemba munhu wenyama pavanhu venyama vanochinja magear. [Don't rely on people of the flesh, they will change gears on you]

Kuti chinja, chinja, chinja.

Kuti chinja, chinja, chinja.

