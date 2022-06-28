Zimbabwe: New Operation Murambatsvina Declared On Illegal Kwekwe Tuckshops

Kwekwe City Council has put illegal tuck-shop owners on notice, indicating it is set to demolish all their unlawfully built structures.

Following the closure of some of the biggest local industries such as Ziscosteel, Lancashire Steel and Dyno Nobel, most residents have turned to gold panning, vending or operation of tuck-shops.

Council said all illegal tuck-shops should have been demolished by Wednesday and warned that failure to do so will see council moving in without notice.

"I wish to inform that all illegal tuck-shops and gas cage owners within the City of Kwekwe have to demolish or remove their illegal structures by 29 June 2022," Kwekwe City acting director of health, Patricia Shumba, said.

"Failure of which, illegal structures will be demolished by council without further notice," Shumba said.