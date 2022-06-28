Gambia: NA And UTG Sign MOU for Internship of 100 Students

The National Assembly of the Gambia last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of the Gambia (UTG) to begin an internship programme for hundred (100) students of the University.

The programme would provide a unique opportunity to students from the higher learning institution to acquire direct practical experience in the work of the National Assembly which revolves around the functional areas related to the constitutional mandate of law-making, oversight and representation.

The internship programme, being supported by the UNDP and the UNFPA through the UTG, will help National Assembly Members and other staff of the National Assembly Service to benefit from technical and administrative assistance.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Momodou A. Sise, clerk of the National Assembly, expressed delight that the National Assembly and the UTG have partnered to develop a structured programme that would provide a unique opportunity to young people to acquire direct practical experience in the work of the National Assembly.

He said the signing of the MOU will accord some 100 students with outstanding academic and extra-curricular achievements from UTG the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the working of parliamentary democracy and democratic institutions in general in the course of the year.

According to him, the internship provides unique exposure to the contours of public policy and law-making through the lens of a parliamentarian and also that it would enable the interns to understand and appreciate the working of Parliament and parliamentary democracy.

He added that in the process, the interns will gain a sound understanding about the preeminent position of Parliament in our democratic set-up as a multifunctional institution with a variety of functions to perform, like law making, securing financial accountability, ensuring executive accountability, constituent functions, representational role, educational role, national integration among others.

The UNDP Rep, Ms. Aissata De, commended the National Assembly, the University of The Gambia and UNFPA for the realisation of a historic event. She said due to this internship programme, 100 university students will benefit from real life, practical professional experiences, as 58 NAMs and other staff of the National Assembly will benefit from technical and administrative assistance.

According to her, UTG is a centre of knowledge, research and excellence, and an important strategic partner in the pursuit of the NDP in The Gambia, and the SDGs globally.

Professor Herbert Robinson, the vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia, said the MoU signing presents an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between UTG and the National Assembly.

He added that the MoU would also provide the framework for closer cooperation between the National Assembly of the Gambia and the University of the Gambia (UTG) in matters of common interest.

He explained that intern(s) will be attached to a member of The National Assembly to gain practical experience through learning, assisting and exchanging knowledge for capacity building.