Zimbabwe: ZTA Courts for News Opportunities At Commonwealth Forum

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) last week took part in the 2022 Edition of the Commonwealth Business Forum in Kigali, which sought to expand the authority's drive to create new tourism opportunities.

The Business Forum brought together over 1000 participants, including Government and business leaders, innovators across several sectors and global thought leaders.

ZTA Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, who led team ZTA said the Forum provided a perfect platform to engage, network and connected with the potential investing international community.

"International exhibitions and business forums serve more than just to showcase our unique products and services, but offer networking opportunities with potential investors, top-level industry professionals and tourism leaders to source new markets and develop new tourism markets," she said.

The Business Forum was hosted by the Government of Rwanda in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) on the sidelines of the CHOGM.

ZTA also actively participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Street Exhibition which was running concurrently with the Forum together with the Zimbabwe Embassy and other agencies.

The Zimbabwe delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable David Musabayana. He was supported by his counter Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Barbra Rwodzi. The delegation included Zimtrade, ZESA, University of Zimbabwe, Forestry Commission and Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.

The exhibition took place at the Commission square where ZTA had an opportunity to showcase Zimbabwe tourism products to the delegates and the general public.