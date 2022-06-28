Namibia: Middle Finger Allegedly Leads to Mayor's Arrest

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the incident which led to Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas being arrested by the police on Monday started with a middle finger.

According to her, the driver of a police vehicle yesterday allegedly hooted at members of the public in the road in Katutura, who failed to move out of the way.

Instead, one of these people allegedly showed the police the middle finger.

"As a result the driver reversed to question the use of the finger, however, this erupted into an argument, which led to the arrest of a member of the public, who was later identified as her worship mayor Sade Gawanas," Shikwambi says.

She says the mayor's driver allegedly alerted the Wanaheda Police Station commander, who ordered her release.

The mayor, however, went to the station and opened a case of crimen injuria, unlawful arrest and common assault, Shikwambi says.

"Investigations will be underway. A detailed report will be issued once received from the officers on the ground," she says.

Shikwambi says acts of brutality and violence by police officers are not condoned, and any person who is aggrieved by the conduct of an officer should open a case at the nearest police station.

Such cases would be referred to the internal investigation directorate for further investigation.

"Our expectation is that crime prevention-related matters must be solved amicably, without recourse to violence - even when dealing with unruly and uncooperative people, and intoxicated people too, who, without provocation, are insulting and even assaulting officers on duty," she says.