Zimbabwe: No Going Back On Fight for Mthwakazi Independence, Says MRP in Warning to Mnangagwa

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa against ignoring their calls for secession, insisting they are prepared for a fight over the matter.

Mthwakazi is the name of the original Ndebele kingdom which existed in pre-colonial Zimbabwe. MRP is advocating for its revival, with a border between Harare and Bulawayo being set up in Kwekwe.

Map of the Mthwakazi kingdom

The warning, given by party president, Mqondisi Moyo, follows Mnangagwa's own threats directed at them, when he said continuously seeking division of Zimbabwe would get them killed.

"I advise Mnangagwa to listen to us now before unbearable pressure mounts on him. He would rather urge his kinsmen to hear our calls now before it is too late," said Moyo.

"Our case is just too big to be swept under the carpet. May the people of Zimbabwe not be fooled by their leader, Mthwakazi independence is an immediate reality. It has justification."

Separatist Mthwakazi leader attacks Chamisa over Gukurahundi; says 'No Shona person will solve our problems'

In Gweru last week, Mnangagwa referred to the party as being demon possessed for its calls for secession.

Added Moyo in response: "I am happy that he has heard us, very soon he will be laying aside all arrogance to attend to our call.

"No one can deter us from pursuing our objective. Our call for sovereignty will grow louder and louder until everyone hears it.

"We do not mind Zimbabwe being unitary, as long as the unitarianism does not involve Mthwakazi. What we want is our independence from Zimbabwe."