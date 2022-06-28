Ghana: Course for Disable Sports Coaches Today

28 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A three-day National Disability Sports Coaching Course will kick- start today at the National Sports College (NSC) in Winneba.

The maiden edition of the programme expected to end on Thursday is sponsored by protocol and logistics company, MC-BBPHYLLS Protocol Consult.

It's being held in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the NSC.

The Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Tsumasi, who gave his blessing to the training welcomed the exercise and called for more collaboration between the public and private sector to develop sport.

Mr Festus Mankattah Annan, Chief Executive Officer of MC-BBPHYLLS Protocol Consult, told the Times Sports that the event will draw over 50 sports coaches and technical handlers across the country.

The coaches would be coming from deaf sports, amputee sports, blind sports, cerebral palsy sports, para athletics and others.

