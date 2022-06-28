Ghana: Senyakrom Gets Gh¢181,000 CHPS Compound

Senyakrom — A new Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound for Senyakrom in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region was inaugurated on Saturday, to expand health delivery in the area.

The facility, financed by the Member of Parliament (MP) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, at the cost of GH¢181,000, is also to provide emergency services and reduce the difficulties of accessing basic health care in the municipality.

Units at the facility include an Out -Patient- Department (OPD), Reproductive and Child Health(RCH) Unit, a consulting room, delivery room, recovery room,a kitchen and toilets.

Speaking at the ceremony,MrDuker noted that, Senyakrom requested for the CHPS compound to address first aid and emergency challenges,and, was glad that the dream had been fulfilled to glorify God.

He recalled that, in 2020, the sod was cut at the original land which was a market, to pave way for the CHPS compound structure, noting that, the collaboration with the municipal health directorate had been a wonderful experience.

"Today's event is a historic experience of partnership and goodwill shown by all stakeholders, especially the leadership of NanaBediako, chief of Senyakrom, contributing to the successful completion of this facility. To the Ghana Health Service, we're also grateful for your support," MrDuker, who is a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said.

Describing the Senyakrom CHPS compound staff as well-trained, the MP however, urged the chiefs and the community to lend their utmost support to the nurses for the people to get utmost health care else "they would not hesitate to ask for transfers."

The Municipal Director of Health, Mr Caroline EffaOtoo, was proud that the implementation of the Senyakrom project had been smooth due to the commitment and dedication to duty shown by MrDuker, saying "this has been very exemplary and commendable."

She added "The equipment we have here are very modern and what is interesting is that, the MP had borne the entire cost of the project. Ideally, the community is to bear the cost and we provide the human resources and equipment. But, MrDuker had made our work easier.

"Our staff are well-trained, but, kindly give them your support. Again, since the CHPScompound is right within the community we'll require a 24 -hour security services to protect the work and equipment here so that we can improve health delivery at Senyakrom and the entire municipality."

The Municipal Chief Executive, Benjamin Kesse, assured that the management would continue work with MrDuker to fulfill programmes they had drawn -up for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and especially for Senyakrom and Tamso communities.

Chief of Senyakrom, Nana Kwesi Bediako, thanked Mr Duker for his commitment to community service and improvement,noting that the MP had also provided a borehole to improve water supply.