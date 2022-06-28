Ghana: Unilever Records Increase in Revenue

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, George Owusu-Ansah, says the company's revenue increased to Gh¢ 559m in 2021, up from the Gh¢456m recorded in 2020.

Mr Owusu-Ansah who announced this when the company took its turn at the 'Facts Behind The Figures' forum, organized by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) for listed companies said the increase represented a 23 per cent increase in turnover over the period.

The company ended the year having recorded a gross profit of Ghc108m, representing a 43 per cent increase over the previous year's performance.

Overall, the company's performance was an improvement over the previous years, driven largely by significant investments it made in product innovations and building the equity of its brands.

Thirty-eight per cent of the company's portfolio gained market shares as a result. The company prioritised the reduction of waste from its operations.

He announced that Unilever Ghana was tracking well on its journey to rediscovering its greatness through its purpose-driven brands.

The Managing Director is upbeat about Unilever's sustainability programmes adding that the company was investing to unlock growth, build talent and help develop the skills of the youth.

The company's objective he said, remained to make sustainable living commonplace for all.