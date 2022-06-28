South Africa: SA Back in Contention for Being the Place Where Our Species Originated Following New Sterkfontein Caves Discovery

27 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

A section of the Sterkfontein Caves has been found to be more than a million years older than previously thought -- a discovery that is likely to shake up our family tree.

The part of Sterkfontein Caves that lies 40km northwest of Johannesburg is known as Member 4 and it contains the richest deposit of Australopithecine fossils in the world.

More than 500 of these ancestors that belong to a family of hominids from an ancient branch of the human family tree have been found in the cave, but their being there is a decades-old mystery. The Australopithecus fossils found here were younger than their counterparts in East Africa, and this didn't fit into our understanding of hominid evolution.

Scientists have for decades puzzled over the age of Member 4. Initially, it was thought that Member 4 was just over two million years old, making all those fossils found there that age too.

"It just didn't make sense," says Professor Dominic Stratford, director of research at the caves, and one of the authors of the paper that appeared in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Fossils now tie up with those in East Africa

Now, through the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X