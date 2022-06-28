South Africa: Limpopo Government Prayer Day Against GBV and Taxi Violence

press release

Spirits high at the Limpopo Prayer Day against GBV and taxi violence

The spirits were high at the prayer session held at the Ngoako Ramatlhodi Indoor Sport Complex, Seshego on Sunday, 26 June 2022 wherein partners gathered to pray for the end of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). The South African Council of Churches (SACC), South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and Limpopo Government jointly held a session aimed at seeking divine intervention in curbing the scourge of gender-based violence, road fatalities and taxi violence that ravage the province.

Speaker after speaker echoed the message of all sectors playing their role in curbing Gender-Based Violence and taxi violence instead of overburdening the South African Police Services (SAPS). They all agree that crime takes place in societies we reside in and it is our responsibility to action on it and report.

Delivering a message of support, Chairperson of South African National Small Bus Operators Council (SANSBOC), Ms Olivia Maponya said: "Let's teach ourselves to care for one another, because if today a neighbour's child is a victim, tomorrow it may be your own. If we are quiet about it, not vocal and not fighting it then we are not going anywhere. Limpopo is known as a peaceful province, let us ensure that these incidents of killings and GBVF don't overshadow what it is known for.

The Member of Executive Council (MEC) for the Department of Transport and Community Safety, Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya represented Premier Mathabatha at the event. She said: "Out of five deaths in the province, three are GBVF related. With the prayer today, we are saying to the public you also need to take charge of your own communities, because the police only know of criminal activities or incidents after they have taken place. One of the issues is the high number of cases of grievous bodily harm incidents to youth between the ages of 18 and 35 taking place in drinking spot."

Reverend Mautji Pataki said in prayer, "We have allowed the world to corrupt us. God help us to move out of weakness into an area of God-strength, where God will be able to make use of us to serve Him, to take care of one another".

When eventually the symbolic candle was lit, all partners were hopeful that their gathering would yield better results and allow bring down the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, allow better driving practices and bring an end to taxi violence.