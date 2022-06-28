South Africa: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation On Launch and Processing of Covid-19 1st Edition Country Report, 30 Jun

28 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Publication, launch and processing of the 1st edition of the COVID-19 country report

The Department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation in collaboration with the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC), the National Research Foundation (NRF) and experts in various research institutions across South Africa will be hosting the Launch of the 1st EDITION OF THE SA COVID-19 COUNTRY REPORT on 30 June 2022. The DPME spearheaded the writing of a Country Report to record the storyline and broad understanding of how the country managed, responded to and combatted the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic between March 2020 and March 2021.

The SA Covid19 Country Report was tabled to Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development (GSCID) DG Cluster International Cooperation, Trade and Security (ICTS) Cluster, the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD).

The report draws lessons from experiences across sectors, and also provides recommendations for short- and medium-term interventions to guide future generations on decision-making.

