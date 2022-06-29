South Africa: Don't Hold Back - Say It Loud!

Want to hear frank and open conversations about what young South Africans really have on their minds?
Then don't miss the monthly "Don't hold back" video podcast, where host Nozibele Quamgana-Mayaba and a guest chat about everything from sex and money to addiction and careers - all while eating their favorite foods together.
Many young South Africans would love the chance to discuss taboo topics or the complicated decisions they're facing in life.
With its honest, inspiring and sometimes controversial conversations, "Don't hold back" is one of the few platforms to do this.
Host Nozibele is an award-winning content creator, author and HIV activist. Join her as she chats with fellow South Africans on matters such as developing a career, recognizing toxic relationships, struggling with substance abuse and coping better with life's pressures.
The "Don't hold back: say it loud!" podcast is a collaboration between DW, Germany's international broadcaster, and South Africa's leading radio stations Jacaranda FMand East Coast Radio.
You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, just search for: "Don't hold back".
You can also find the videos of "Don't hold back" on our YouTube channel "The 77 Percent"!
Check "Don't hold back" out on our RSS feed and your favorite podcast app
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Podcasts
- Iono.fm
- Deezer
- Player FM
- TuneIn
- Stitcher
- RSS feed
Leave us a rating or review if you've got a minute! You'll help others find "Don't hold back".
The first episode will be released on the 6th of July!
Get in touch with us
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba on Instagram
The 77 Percent (DW Africa) on Instagram
Jacaranda FM on Instagram
East Coast Radio on Instagram
The core production team
- Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba - Host
- Wanjiku Mwaura - Lead Producer (DW)
- Cai Nebe - Lead Producer (DW)
- Asumpta Lattus - Executive Producer (DW)
- Diane Macpherson - Head of On-Demand Content (East Coast Radio / Jacaranda FM)
- Gerda de Sousa - Producer (Jacaranda FM)
- Andrew Pike - Technical Support (Jacaranda FM)
- Laura Döing - Format Development (DW)
- Johannes Beck - Format Development (DW)