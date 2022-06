Vezeeta, a healthtech startup operating in the Middle East and Africa, reportedly laid off about 10% of its staff last week. The number of affected employees isn't known; however, multiple sources who posted the news on LinkedIn, including affected employees, revealed that up to 50 people were let go. Vezeeta has almost 500 employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

TechCrunch reached out to the Egypt- and Dubai-based company for comment but didn't get any response at the time of publication.