Kenya: TSC Advertises 14, 000 Vacancies for Teachers in Primary, Secondary Schools

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 14, 000 vacancies for teaching posts in primary and post primary institutions.

According to the Commission, all the teachers who will be recruited will serve on permanent and pensionable terms.

"Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Teachers Service Commission's website, www.tsc.go.ke under 'Careers or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke not later than 7 July, 2022," the Commission said.

In the breakdown, 5, 000 teaching vacancies will support the government policy on attaining the 100 percent transition of learners from primary to secondary schools and the existing teacher shortage.

Of the 5, 000 vacancies, 3, 972 will be recruited to serve in secondary schools, 28 in teacher training colleges and 1, 000 posts have been reserved for primary school teachers.

"The list of shortlisted candidates, interview dates and venues will be published on the Teachers Service Commission website by July 15, 2022," the Commission said.

The Commission has also declared 8, 230 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through attrition. 6, 539 posts will be for primary and 1, 691 posts for secondary schools.

"The Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer as per the constitutional provisions and law," the Commission said.

The Commission has also re-advertised 844 posts for primary and secondary schools to fill the vacancies in Garissa, Wajir and Mandera Counties.

In this category, those sought must be hailing from the said counties.

The Commission had also re-advertised 386 posts for primary and secondary schools for teachers on contractual terms of service to fill vacancies in Garissa, Wajir and Mandera Counties.

Interested applicants have been asked to be wary of fraudsters who will be out to extort money purporting to assist in recruitment.