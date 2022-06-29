Kenya: 'If You Wont Vote Me in, Vote for Odinga' Wajackoyah Says

Nairobi — Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has now backed Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and hinted at a working relationship following the August Presidential election.

In his tour in Odinga's backyard in Kisumu County, Wajackoyah urged the electorate who want to deny him a vote to consider voting for Odinga.

Wajackoyah has been seen as a third force in the elections despite trailing the two front runners.

"I have roots in Luo community and we must respect Raila. If you can vote for me they you would rather vote for Odinga,"

"I am a neighbour here and as you know, I am in the race with Baba. A victory for either of us will be a win for the Western region," said Wajackoyah.

The Roots presidential candidate took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto castigating his political pledges saying Odinga stands a better chance to transform the nation.

"Some people come here and insults Baba as that Kitendawili man where they were when he was in prison," he said in reference to Ruto.

Wajackoyah however faulted Odinga for impeding party democracy in the Orange Democratic Movement by moving to offer his family members tickets in the party instead of allowing Kenyans to democratically compete for the positions.

"Baba should allow other people in elective positions; he should not be selfish. He cannot have his family members contesting as Members of the National Assembly, senators, Woman Reps and other positions. I told my brothers not to contest for any seat," he told the crowd.

Wajackoyah has reiterated if elected in the August polls his administration will re-introduce the death penalty ostensibly to curb the runway corruption in the country.

The controversial presidential candidate stressed that corrupt individuals will be hanged as punishment for their crimes to serve as a lesson to others who plunder the country's resources

"As Kenyans we need to protect our resources and my administration will not spare anyone in that pursuit," said Wajackoyah.

Wajackoyah who has hinged his presidential bid on legalizing bhang in the country decried that corruption cases in courts continue to be tailor made by parties involved to drag for years with the sole purpose of defeating justice.

"Even corrupt Judges will not be spared by my administration in the fight against corruption," he said.

He noted that it is unfortunate that culprits involved in the mega scandals in the country always go unpunished.

Corruption and the recovery of the country's economy continue to dominate the campaign agenda for presidential aspirants ahead of the high-stake August polls.

Wajackoyah is among four presidential candidates who were cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the polls.