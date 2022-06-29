Kenya: Stop Meddling With My Campaign, Wajackoyah Tells Matiangi Over Marijuana Debate

Kisumu — Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has told off government officials criticizing his manifesto which seeks to legalize bhang.

Wajackoyah, who was campaigning in Kisumu, said that government officials have no authority to question his manifesto for the August 9 General Election.

"I want to ask government officials not to meddle in our campaigns, because they have no moral authority to tell a presidential candidate how to campaign," said Wajackoyah.

He was responding to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who accused him of misleading the youth with his push for legalization of commercial marijuana.

Matiangi who commented on Wajackoyah's proposal on Sunday further raised concerns over the spike in the use and abuse of marijuana among the youth which he attributed to the conversation surrounding its legalization.

The Roots Party leader also threatened to sack government officials meddling in campaigns if he assumes office after the August 9 General Election.

"Somebody in the government is telling the world that this man is misleading the public. I am warning that Cabinet Minister he will be the first one to be sacked when I take over the authority," he stated.

The Roots presidential candidate continued with his call for legalization of bhang during his political campaign rallies in Kisumu and Western Kenya, where he sensationally promised to uproot flowers planted in city beautification programmes and replace them with bhang.

Wajackoyah said, if elected, he would initiate the exportation of the drug to countries such as China, noting that cannabis was a cash cow which could be milked to offset some of Kenya's loans.