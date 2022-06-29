Kenya: DCI to Unveil Comical Illustrations of Crime Scenes to Humanize Police Force

28 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to start publishing comical illustrations of select crime scenes as part of efforts to humanize the police force beginning Sunday.

The DCI said the move is aimed at informing, educating, and building relationships with the members of the public and the security agencies while they undertake their mandate.

"Beginning this coming Sunday DCI brings you illustrations of select crime scenes to inform, educate and entertain our audience, as we strive to better our relationship with the public and give the agency a human face," the DCI said on Thursday.

With the advanced use of technology, the investigative agency has been leveraging the use of different social media platforms to communicate with the public on different crime incidences and their gains while fighting crime in the country.

The George Kinoti-led agency also rolled out the #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203 platforms which have been used by the members of the public to report crimes and raise alarm in case they are in distress.

The move comes at a time of the strained relations between the members of the public and the security agencies which has led to increased mistrust between the two parties.

In 2003, the government rolled out police reforms to modernize the force an excise that has been carried out by successive governments since its incpetion.

