Kenya: Odinga to Seal Loops in Procurement, Use Collections to Cater for Sh6,000 Stipend

28 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua say their government will use money recovered by sealing loopholes in procurement processes to pay the Sh6,000 promised to poor families.

Speaking during a live interview session, Odinga indicated that his government if successful in the August election will also rely on collections to fulfil this pledge.

He stated that an estimated Sh144 billion per year will be used in this endeavor.

He further vowed to lower the cost of living in the first 100 days in office if successful in his presidential bid.

"There are events that have taken place in other parts of the world which in themselves are major contributory factors to the rise in the cost of living around the world," he stated.

