Rwanda: Here Are Six Deals Rwanda Concluded During CHOGM

The just-concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Cthat convened about 4,000 delegates from the now Commonwealth family of 56 nations, left Rwanda with a package of inked agreements with different countries and institutions.

Delegates included heads of state and government, high-level officials, leaders of global and regional development institutions, business executives, and young entrepreneurs among others.

The New Times looks at six deals that were signed in the week of CHOGM and some that are still in the pipeline.

1. Rwanda confirmed as host of 73rd FIFA congress meeting

On the sidelines of the just-concluded CHOGM, the world governing football body endorsed Kigali to host the 73rd FIFA congress meeting in which the next FIFA presidential elections will be held.

The congress which is the supreme legislative body of the world's football governing body, will be held on March 16, 2023.

The 2023 FIFA Presidential election will take place at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March 2023.The call was approved by the FIFA Council at its 30 March 2022 meeting.

Gianni Infantino, the current FIFA President was in Rwanda attending the CHOGM.

The high level congress will come less than four years after the country hosted the FIFA Council Meeting in October 2018.

2. Rwanda, Barbados sign private sector investment deal

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Invest Barbados have signed an agreement to promote and implement strategic private sector investments in both countries.

The agreement was signed by Clare Akamanzi the Chief Executive of RDB and Kaye-Anne Greenidge, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Barbados.

Invest Barbados is an economic development agency of the Government of Barbados.

Clare Akamanzi RDB Chief Executive and Kaye-Anne Greenidge, Chief Executive Officer of Barbados International Business Promotion Corporation during the signing ceremony on in Kigali June 24,2022

Among sectors of partnership mentioned include Agro-processing for local and export markets, Tourism, Health, Mining, Real estate and Financial Services.

Greenidge said that the MoU will see the countries discuss avenues to connect the two countries such as connecting flights which would reduce the cost and time taken to travel between East Africa and the Caribbean.

3. Canada, Rwanda Air Transport Agreement

Canada and Rwanda signed a bilateral Air service agreement that opens up entrance for both countries' airlines. The agreement will encourage tourism and even more business between both countries.

Canada also plans to open a high commission in Rwanda, as part of its efforts to scale up the country's diplomatic presence around the world. Currently, the Canadian high commissioner accredited to Rwanda is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Canadian delegation for the CHOGM meeting was headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

4. Jamaica, Rwanda tourism deal

The government of Rwanda and Jamaica have, on June 25, announced a tourism collaboration that will see both tourism sectors mutually benefit from each other, much as Jamaica has an advanced sector.

Later in a tweet, Edmund Burtlett, the Jamaican tourism minister announced he had started discussions with the Rwanda national carrier RwandAir for direct flights between Kigali and Kingston "in the near future".

Edmund Burtlett, the Jamaican tourism minister and Clare Akamanzi after the agreement between Rwanda and Jamaica in Kigali

This followed President Paul Kagame's visit to Jamaica in mid-April where he called for direct cooperation between both countries.

5. Rwanda, Zambia agricultural agreement

On June 23, Chief Executive of RDB, Clare Akamanzi signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Director General of the Zambia Development Agency, Albert Halwampa, to promote partnerships in agriculture between Rwanda and Zambia.

Chief Executive of RDB, Clare Akamanzi signed an MoU with the Director General of the Zambia Development Agency, Albert Halwampa, to promote partnerships in agriculture between Rwanda and Zambia.

The MoU follows commitments made by President Paul Kagame and his Zambian counterpart, Hakainde Hichilema to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

6. Commonwealth School of Compliance in Rwanda

The government of Rwanda also signed an MoU with DLA Piper and FTI consulting to set up the Commonwealth School of Compliance aimed to raise standards of compliance and governance across the Commonwealth, which are crucial to trade and investment, on June 22.

The Commonwealth School of Compliance will be a platform for increasing shared understanding, knowledge and interconnectivity between member countries and will help train future leaders from across public and private sectors in best practices of sustainability, governance, risk and compliance.