Rwanda: Kiyovu Defender Ali Serumogo Extends Stay

28 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Talented defender Ali Serumogo on Monday appended his signature to a fresh deal at Kiyovu football club.

The initial contract of Serumogo was scheduled to expire this month but he has signed a new two-year deal with the Green Baggies which will see him feature for the club until June 30, 2024.

Serumogo who is the deputy skipper of the club was one of their best players last season as he was instrumental in the club finishing second in the league.

The right-back joined Kiyovu Sport from Sunrise FC in 2018 and has gone on to play over 100 league games for the club.

He was on the radar of both APR FC and Rayon Sports before choosing to stay at Kiyovu Sport.

