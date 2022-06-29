Rwanda: Rayon Sports Eager to Build on Police Win

28 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports is looking to build on a great Peace Cup win over Police after thrashing the Law and Enforcement side 4-0 on Monday evening at Kigali stadium.

"Police is a good team but we beat them and we know we can build on this next season," Captain Kevin Muhire said.

It took Rayon Sports skipper Muhire Kevin only 3 minutes in the second half to register the first goal.

In the 76th minute, Police FC goal keeper Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye was given a red card after bringing down striker Mussa Essenu in the penalty area. Kevin Ishimwe converted the penalty before Ugandan forward Mussa Essenu scored a brace in the 84th and 90th minutes respectively.

Muhire added, "We went through a difficult period the whole season but we believe we learnt some important lessons which will guide us next season."

Rayon sport received a cheque of three million Rwandan francs for finishing 3rd in the Peace Cup.

