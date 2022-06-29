Rwanda: FIFA Congratulates APR for Winning League Title

28 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The world football governing body, FIFA has saluted APR FC for winning the 2021/2022 Rwanda Premier League title.

The Army club faced stiff challenge from Kiyovu Sports but they maintained composure to retain the title with a point difference of one.

In an official letter signed by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, he congratulated APR and also lauded the entire team for their effort which saw them lifting the trophy again.

"This title could not have been achieved without the entire team's hard work, passion and dedication and everyone at the club can be proud. Please extend my congratulations to everyone involved in this achievement," part of the letter read.

The letter which was addressed to APR FC via Ferwafa president Olivier Nizeyimana further praised the Rwandan football federation for their effort in developing the sport in the country.

"On behalf of the entire football community, I also take this opportunity to thank you and your federation for your contribution to the development and prosperity of football in Rwanda and in your region," the letter added.

