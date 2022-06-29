South Africa: Second Monkeypox Case Identified in SA, Now in Western Cape

analysis

A case of monkeypox has been identified in Cape Town. This is the second confirmed case in South Africa. Both infected persons have no travel history, suggesting a high probability of local transmission.

A second case of monkeypox has been identified in South Africa, this time in the Western Cape. The 32-year-old man from Cape Town has no travel history, indicating a high likelihood of local transmission.

In a statement released by the Department of Health on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla called for vigilance and urged the public to observe good hygiene practices and other preventative measures that have proved effective against infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

"Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness, but the situation is slowly evolving with cases being recorded," said Phaahla.

The first case of monkeypox in South Africa was confirmed on 23 June. The infected person was a 30-year-old man from Gauteng -- also with no travel history.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Dr Jacqueline Weyer, a principal senior medical scientist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), confirmed that contact tracing for the first...