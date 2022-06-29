South Africa: Premier David Makhura 'Will Respond' to Gauteng Hospital Crisis As More Doctors Speak Out

analysis

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has told Maverick Citizen that the Gauteng Cabinet's Provincial Executive Committee will on Tuesday discuss a report on the state of hospitals in the province. He also promised that after studying the report, he would respond to the demands made by hundreds of health professionals in an open letter published a week ago.

Since Maverick Citizen published an Open Letter to the Minister of Health and Gauteng Premier eight days ago, what has become known as the "I am movement" has grown in numbers and determination.

An online petition that was set up so that more health professionals could add their names to the list has garnered more than 3,500 signatures. In appending their names, many add their own comments lamenting the crisis in the public health system.

For example, in the words of Dr Nadia Nikakhtar:

"I care about the people of South Africa and I have seen them at their most vulnerable when they are sick and helpless and admitted to hospitals that do not have essential medical supplies or facilities."

Or Deleni Sishuba:

"I'm affected by the lack of material and human resources for providing health care at my facility."

Or Jayne Japhet:...