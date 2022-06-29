Nigeria's Consul-General Steps in As Operation Dudula Truce Falls Apart in Orange Grove

analysis

An uneasy truce struck between Operation Dudula and foreign shop owners in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, has fallen apart. The Consul-General of Nigeria has now acted to assist his country's nationals.

Representatives from the Nigerian Orange Grove community visited the Nigerian Consulate General on Friday where they were advised to open criminal cases against Operation Dudula members who had, in recent weeks, launched an alleged campaign of intimidation against them.

This comes a week after Operation Dudula and members of the recently formed Orange Grove Foreign Shop Committee held a meeting facilitated by the Norwood police. According to those at the three-hour meeting, an agreement had been reached.

Members of Operation Dudula's Orange Grove branch agreed to stop issuing illegal eviction letters, and in return, the foreign shop owners would withdraw the charges laid against them. Operation Dudula would also apologise to the shopkeepers.

"The problem is that they have refused to apologise," said a member of the committee, who declined to give his name.

On Monday morning, non-South African shopkeepers returned to the Norwood police station to provide statements in support of the cases they had opened.

"We have about 35 shops and about 14 of them (shopkeepers) have opened...