Nigeria: 158 Dead As Lassa Fever Outbreak Doubles

28 June 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja, Nigeria Nigeria Bureau — THE death toll in Nigeria's Lassa fever outbreak has doubled over the past year.

Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that 158 people have died since the beginning of the year.

Statistics are for January to June, when 797 cases have been confirmed.

This is an increase from 62 deaths in 303 cases confirmed during the same period last year.

In total for this year, 24 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 99 Local Government Areas.

Nigeria has 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Of all confirmed cases, 68 percent are from Bauchi, Edo and Ondo states.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years.

The National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

Lassa is a viral haemorrhagic fever that is primarily transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces from Mastomys rats.

It is endemic in Nigeria where the annual peak of cases is typically observed during the dry season (December-April).

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X