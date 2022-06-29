Nigeria: Tems Hails Asa, Tiwa Savage, Other Nigerian Female Artiste After BET Awards Win

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has taken her time to appreciate Nigerian female singers after her emergence as the winner of the Best International Act at BET Awards 2022.

The afrobeats singer via her Twitter page shared her wins with her "sisters" in the Nigerian industry as she hailed the likes of Asa, Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Teni, among others.

"I'm taking today to appreciate all the sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it @Asa_official @ Omawumi @tiwasavage @yemialade @officalwaje @symplysimi @Officalninola @temsbaby @amaarrae @Gyarkie_ @faveszn @ayrastar @Teni entertainer.

"When I see any of you gracing a stage, I feel like it's me. We're all winning and we're about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that love lives on this side. As we show the world how it's done, " she said.

-- TEMS (@temsbaby) June 28, 2022

She added; "And if I miss any messages, it's definitely unintentional, and I don't take your kind words and support for granted. Sending you all for today because you DESERVE. Love you always."