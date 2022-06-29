South Africa: Justice for Marikana Community Suffers a Blow After Activist Gunned Down At Her Front Door

analysis

The unfinished business of justice for the community of Marikana after the massacre there 10 years ago has been dealt a devastating blow by the murder of a community activist.

A bullet to the head ended the life of Ntombifikile Mthethwa in the early hours of 27 June. It brought to an end her fight for justice for her community of Marikana that today remains crushed by the weight of history, tragedy, want and need.

The 41-year-old, who had lived through the Marikana massacre in August 2012, was killed at her front door, apparently by would-be robbers.

This August it will be 10 years since 44 people were killed in the Platinum Belt mining town -- a watershed moment for a democratic South Africa that should have turned its back on state-sanctioned violence against its people. Everything changed that winter and so much stayed the same.

'Botched robbery'

Mthethwa's death in an apparent botched robbery at her home in the village of Wonderkop in the town mirrors the social ills in Marikana that Mthethwa had been fighting to change.

The town has a high crime rate, compounded by a lack of running water and electricity, a lack of housing and...