South Africa: Eskom Strike Appears to Be Over After Unions Call On Workers to 'Normalise the Situation'

28 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Numsa and NUM unions have called on workers to 'normalise the situation' after they said Eskom had agreed to return to the bargaining table. That is a transparent code to their members taking part in an illegal strike blamed for tipping the country into Stage 6 load shedding to return to work.

Is there light at the end of the Stage 6 load shedding tunnel that threatens to plunge South Africa's fragile economy further into darkness?

A glimmer of hope appeared on the horizon late on Tuesday when the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) called on workers taking part in an illegal strike at Eskom to "normalise the situation".

That is a transparent code to their members taking part in an industrial action blamed for tipping the country into Stage 6 load shedding to return to work. The strike has not been officially sanctioned by the unions so it remains to be seen if those taking part in the protests will heed the call. But union sources who spoke to Business Maverick said they expected the employees to pick up their tools.

The breakthrough came after Eskom and the union...

