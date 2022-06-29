Nigeria: 12 Lagos Teachers to Emerge Car Winners Wednesday

29 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Medinat Kanabe

According to the government, the award is organised yearly to reward and appreciate "the passion and dedication of outstanding public school teachers across the state."

Twelve teachers and administrators of public schools in Lagos State will on Wednesday emerge winners of outstanding teachers of the year award by the government of the state.

According to a statement issued by the government and signed by the assistant director of press at the ministry of education, Ganiu Lawal, the 12 teachers will emerge from the list of 22 shortlisted teachers who made it to the semi-final stage of the competition.

The cars will be publicly presented to the winners during the second edition of the Lagos State Teachers Merit Award. The date for the public presentation is yet to be announced.

According to Mr Lawal, the event which is organised yearly by the Ministry of Education is aimed at rewarding and appreciating the passion and dedication of outstanding public school teachers across the state.

"The Annual Education Merit Awards is an initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's Administration to reward excellence in the teaching profession and motivate selfless teachers who put in their best in raising the quality of teaching and learning," the statement reads in part.

He noted that the selection and nomination of teachers for the award was led by the chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Lai Koiki.

"Other members of the committee include Fowler-Amba, Abisola Obasanya, Sherifat Atinuke Ogboye, Yinka Ogunde, Oyindamola Egbeyemi and Idris Adetutu," he said.

Mr Lawal added that the committee members selected mostly from private education administrators with a blend of public sector technocrats screened 3,529 applicants and selected the 22 semi-finalists who will compete for the 12 cars.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X