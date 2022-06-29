Nigeria: Singer Sufin Zamani to Apologise to Kannywood Women Via Video, Audio

Hausa singer, Sarfilu Umar Zarewa popularly known as Sufin Zamani has been arrested by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The singer was reported by authorities of the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for waxing a record, "Matan Fim Ba Sa Zaman Aure", meaning actresses don't stay in marriage.

Sufin Zamani's song did not sit down well with the women in Kannywood as they termed it derogatory.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by MOPPAN National Public Relations Officer, Al-Amin Ciroma.

According to the statement, the action of the association was instigated by a complaint letter written to MOPPAN by veteran actress Wasila Isma'il on behalf of other women in the industry.

They demanded justice from the leadership of the association over a record done by singer Sufin Zamani, in which the women felt insulted by the lyrics of the song.

The statement further stated that based on the complaint, the national President of MOPPAN, Dr Ahmad Sarari, ordered an investigation to be carried out on the claim adding that after a thorough investigation, the association wrote to DSS demanding its intervention on the matter.

It also explained that the singer was invited and after concluding its investigations, he was asked to retract the song titled "Matan Fim Ba Sa Zaman Aure" meaning actresses don't stay in marriage.

According to the statement, the singer was asked to make a video and audio to seek forgiveness and apologise to the women.

The singer according to the statement was also asked to do a fresh song opposite of the initial song as well as to write an undertaking that he will not repeat it again among others.

Singer Sufin Zamani was shot to the limelight with his song, Yar Lukuta, and became attached to the Kannywood filmmaking industry. The Kaduna-born singer became a sensational singer due to his ability to sing to virtually anything.