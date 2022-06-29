Liberia: IOM Launches Liberia's First Migration Website and Increases Awareness On Safe Migration in Liberia

Monrovia — As part of an effort to reduce human trafficking and increase awareness of safe migration, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through its Migrants as Messengers project has launched Liberia's first migration information website www.wakawell.info with an aim to track proper records of people leaving Liberia.

The group over the weekend in Monrovia hosted awareness on the importance of safe migration and as well used the occasion to launch its WAKAWELL website that will be used to search to learn more about migration procedures, local training opportunities, and education in various communities in Liberia.

The Public Relations Officer of IOM Abraham Kromah said "the lack of safe migration information in Liberia has led to several young Liberians to travel irregularly or by slow way, a journey they use by passing through the desert to go to Europe, crossing the Mediterranean sea which often has led them to death, rape, human trafficking, assault, imprisonment, starvation".

"Today with the Support of IOM Liberia through Liberia's grants as Messengers project, we are able to break the barrier of misinformation by launching Liberia's first Migration information website www.wakawell.info' he said.

According to him, the website will allow people to have access to information on Safe Migration, Access local opportunities in Liberia, educate people on how to obtain a Liberian passport speak one on one to Embassies officials of country they want to travel and what are the required travel documents they will need.

The Director of Trafficking in person (TIP) secretarial office at the Ministry of Labor, Adolphus Satieh lauded the IOM for its strive and assured the Liberian government of support to ensure strong measures to abolish all forms of human trafficking of Liberians.

The program as part of its awareness features some of Liberia's top-notch artists like the SOUL FRESH crew and female star Da-Vero along with several upcoming stars through a live musical performance.