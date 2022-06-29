South Africa: Jerry Pillay, SA Academic Labelled By Some As 'Anti-Jewish', Elected to Top World Council of Churches Job

28 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

The University of Pretoria's Dean of Theology and Religion, Jerry Pillay, will be leaving to take up the post of general secretary of the World Council of Churches in Geneva.

Earlier this month, the World Council of Churches elected Rev Prof Jerry Pillay as its ninth general secretary, making him the first South African to hold the position.

"It feels like a full-circle moment for me, because the WCC played a key role in calling for apartheid to be dismantled," said Pillay.

The World Council of Churches Programme to Combat Racism was launched in 1969. In the 1970s and 1980s, the programme provided humanitarian support to liberation movements and was a leader in international campaigns for economic disengagement from apartheid.

The WCC brings together churches, denominations and church fellowships in more than 120 countries, representing more than 580 million Christians.

Pillay also served as general secretary of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa, and president of the World Communion of Reformed Churches.

The general secretary serves as the WCC's chief executive officer and leads the Council's work, including final responsibility for WCC's work and staff.

The WCC was founded in 1948 and holds its assembly every six to eight...

