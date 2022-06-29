Africa: Head of It

You believe you have the educational background and professional experience to elevate the organization to the highest international standards? CAF is looking to recruit a Head of IT.

Responsibilities:

· Steer the implementation of the full landscape of IT services and solutions for CAF competitions and events.

· Partner with business stakeholders, ensure alignment of the IT strategy with the business needs and facilitate its delivery.

· Establish relationships and create synergies.

· Provide direct management for CAF's IT organization, as well as plan and develop the annual IT budget and ensure consistency with overall strategic objectives.

· Ensure adequate quality of IT services delivered to CAF in all IT areas, including IT Strategy, IT Governance, Business Relationship Management/Demand Management, Events IT, Infrastructure and Operations, Applications Development and Support, Information Security, etc.

Requirements (profile):

Master's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or equivalent.

10+ years overall IT experience in an international company or organization.

Fluency in English (written and spoken); fluency in another official CAF language (French or Arabic) is an asset.

Good understanding of the SAP Architecture and Landscape. S/4 Hana knowledge preferred.

Very good understanding of business processes in the areas of Finance, Procurement, and Human Resources.

Functional knowledge (hands on) in the area of SAP FICO is highly preferred.

Experience in organising and managing an SAP support model (operations).

Capable of adapting to different environments, flexible, patient, and resilient.

Proactive and solution oriented.

Strong sense of accountability, responsibility, problem solving as well as high integrity.

Good organizational skills and ability to work under pressure and manage deadlines.

We offer:

· An interesting and varied job in an exciting and innovative international organization.

· Attractive employment conditions.

· The opportunity to be part of a highly committed international team.

· Quality social security coverage.

· An excellent pension schemes.

The position will be based in CAF Headquarters - Cairo, Egypt. Only qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, race, age, skin colour, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, or on any other grounds.

If you have the necessary qualifications and are keen to work for a top international sporting organization, submit your application in English or French (Motivation Letter, CV, Diplomas, and Reference Letters).

Only direct applications who meet all the required criteria will receive consideration, please send your C.V. to careers@cafonline.com

Application deadline 15/07/2022