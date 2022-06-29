South Africa: Tongaat Hulett's Uncertain Future Looms Large

28 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tim Cohen

Sugar producer Tongaat's ill-fated capital-raising deal with Zimbabwe's controversial Rudland family is finally over. But where to now for a highly indebted company?

Tongaat Hulett has scrapped its controversial deal with Magister, the company associated with the Rudland family from Zimbabwe. But having dodged that bullet, it now faces another - how to deal with its debt burden.

The mathematics of this problem are brutal: the company currently has debt of R6.8-billion and a market capitalisation of R360-million. Not long ago, in 2017, the company technically made three times that in net profit alone. How reliable these earnings are is now open to question; the company was forced to restate its 2018 and 2019 earnings after the accounting scandal broke.

For the past two financial years, the company has reported a R628-million and a R908-million loss, although it should be noted that turnover has more or less held up at around R15-billion.

The company has repeatedly said - both prior and after the Rudland debacle - that it remains "firmly of the view" that a capital raise would be a better alternative to strategic asset disposals, "particularly an accelerated disposal programme which is unlikely to realise full value for the...

