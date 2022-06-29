South Africa: Junior Springboks Ring the Changes for Ireland Challenge

Verona — The Junior Springboks meet European champions Ireland in the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series on Wednesday with a new-look team.

Junior Boks assistant coach Chean Roux has urged a much-changed pack to raise the intensity against Six Nations Under-20 champions Ireland, who they play in Verona, Italy, on Wednesday.

South Africa have made six changes in total, all in the forwards, for their second fixture in the series, and Roux stressed the importance of squad rotation, given the tight turnaround between matches.

Despite an immensely physical battle in their 30-22 victory over England on Friday, Roux warned his side of the threat a wounded Ireland will pose, who are desperate to avoid a second defeat after their opening-day misery against France, who beat them 42-21.

"I think we should step up our intensity," Roux said.

"I thought we did well with England, for starters, but now we're used to where we live and what the field looks like and I think everyone has found their rhythm.

"The Irish will be hurting after that loss to France and we have to make sure we are physically and mentally prepared and up for the challenge."

Just two forwards survived the cull as...