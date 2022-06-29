Ghana: 450 Pupils At Dansoman Benefit From MTN Y'ello Care Programme

MTN Ghana Foundation ended its '21 Days of Y'ello Care' programme on Monday with a day's Information Communication Technology (ICT) training for pupils of Dansoman Community School.

It was meant to equip the pupils with basic ICT skills and boost their knowledge in the subject.

About 450 pupils from the school benefited from the programme.

As part of the programme, the MTN Ghana presented to Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, one laptop and three phones to the school.

On the theme ' Empowering communities to drive economic recovery and job creation" the programme brought on board private recruitment agencies business partners as well as other stakeholders to host Curriculum Vitae clinics for job seekers graduates and undergraduates.

The Acting Chief Corporate Service Officer, MTN, Nana Kofi Asare said, the training was part of the21 days care programme to kit the community schools with basic ICT skills.

"It is part of our ambition in 2025 to become a Telco, so basically the world now is gone digital, so the only way for us to catch up is also to help others to catch up, we believe that when we win others have to win as well, there is no point in just the company being digitalised," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Npontu Technologies, Dr Stephane Nwolley Junior, told the Ghanaian Times that digitalisation was important in today's world and that was why they were trying to impact ICT skills to the young generation to catch up with modernisation of technology.

"In the educational sector, there are tools that we do not have to pay for, there are tools that will help you train your kids on how to understand basic concepts like photosynthesis which might be abstract concepts even though they look a bit practical," he said.

He explained that, some of these digital tools could aid students in learning and understanding easily through "gamification and edutainment" and also create job opportunities for teachers all over the country.

Parents, teachers and students were taken through free training sessions on how to use laptops and phones to download applications and use application assistance to teach and learn both in school and at home.

Also, staff of MTN visited several places in the country like Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast, and Ho to educate market women and students on the use of basic technology in learning and dealing with financial records consecutively.

The Head of the Dansoman "4" Basic school, Mrs Ophelia Saka Gyamerah, expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana for the kind gesture and hope they come back with more.