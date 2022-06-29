Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara, 28 June 2022- During commemorative events organized in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day, nationals in the Netherlands, Italy, Australia, the US and Saudi Arabia contributed over 88 thousand Dollars and over 61 thousand Euros towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to reports, nationals in Amsterdam contributed 9 thousand 370 Euros, nationals in Rotterdam 9 thousand 125 Euros, nationals in Amersfoort 3 thousand 370 Euros, nationals in Utrecht 3 thousand 131 Euros, nationals in The Hague 2 thousand 410 Euros, nationals in Leiden 2 thousand 330 Euros and nationals in Haarlem 757 Euros.

Likewise, nationals in Rome, Napoli , Abruzzi, Bari, Catania, Palermo, Pisa, Firenze, Bologna, Parma, Milano, Brescia, Verona, Torino and Genoa contributed a total of 31 thousand 15 Euros.

Nationals in Melbourne contributed 17 thousand 110 Dollars, 'What's Up' group known as 'Suki Dejen Sewrana' 1 thousand 415 Dollars, nationals in Sidney 4 thousand 285 Dollars, nationals in Adelaide 3 thousand 41 Dollars and nationals in Perth 7 thousand 750 Dollars, they also assumed responsibility of supporting 25 families of martyrs.

In the same vein, nationals in Atlanta, the US, contributed 40 thousand Dollars and nationals in Angola 15 thousand Dollars in support of families of martyrs.

Eritrean communities in Demmam and members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Saudi Arabia assumed responsibility of supporting 2 and 3 families of martyrs respectively.