Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

28 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Station in the Central Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospital in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 9,679 while the number of deaths stands at 103.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,796.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 June 2022

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X