Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of Somalia has on Tuesday took the reigns from Mohamed Hussein Roble at a colorful event held in a heavily fortified tent.

The handover ceremony at the Presidential Palace was attended by members of the outgoing Somali Cabinet, current MPs, and top other leaders.

Roble said he was happy today to hand over power peacefully to Mr. Hamza.

Hamza said he will form new cabinet members as soon as possible to expedite key tasks.