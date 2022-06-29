Liberia: Defense Authorities Release Report On Fatal Shooting

The Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have completed and released a report following investigation into a fatal shooting incident that occurred on 6 June 2022 at the Star Base on Bushrod Island.

The shooting led to the death of Sargent Prince Tucker and injured of Sargent Edwin Sanders.

The authorities said the motive behind the shooting is yet to be established by the investigation, but the public can be assured that all is under control and that calm has returned at the Star Base with other security and personnel safety actions being instituted.

According to the Defense authorities, Sergeant Tucker of the Armed Forces of Liberia Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) assigned at Star Base on the night of June 6, 2022, not being on active assignment or duty, walked at the duty post (Adjepako Gate) where two soldiers should have been assigned on duty.

The Ministry of National Defense and Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Liberia acknowledge that protecting military installations, and the people who work and live there from such incidents is a major undertaking.

A release issued in Monrovia indicated that "The investigation reveals that Sergeant Tucker, (Deceased) aimed the AK 47 rifle at Sergeant Sanders, (Injured) while walking towards him and asked, "who wants to know who is shooting out here... .do you want to die?"

However, the investigation says Sergeant Sanders, considering the situation decided to persuade and discourage Sergeant Tucker from taking such actions.

"But seeing the determination of Sergeant Tucker, Prince to shoot him he decided to take off, knowing he was vulnerable without a weapon," the report said.

Unfortunately, the authorities say Sergeant Tucker, was only about 5 meters away from Sergeant Sanders and shot the latter with the AK 47 he illegally obtained from the security booth with a live 7.62 X 39mm round.

And Sergeant Sanders being shot began to shout for help and said that he had been killed by Sergeant Tucker, the report said.

This brought the entire base into a state of confusion and chaos, it added.

The release pointed out that in no time, Sergeant Tucker realizing his action, turned and placed the muzzle of the AK 47 into his mouth and pulled the trigger, shooting himself through his mouth with a live 7.62 X 39 mm ammunition, which left him dead.

"On June 7, 2022, Sergeant Sanders, Edwin, was taken into surgery, and a 7.62 x 39 mm projectile was extracted from his lower left abdomen. Sergeant Sanders, Edwin is responding to medical treatment," said the report.