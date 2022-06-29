Liberia: Security Forces in Lofa Complain of Hunger

28 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah And Jonathan Browne

Lofa County — State security officers from the police, immigration LDEA and National Security Agency dispatched to Lofa County for the senatorial by-election are complaining of lack of food and other incentives.

The New Dawn correspondent covering the poll says Joint Security deployed in the county for the poll are complaining of hunger and lodging.

Explaining their ordeal at a local entertainment center in Foya District, they said since they left their various posts in Bong and Nimba for deployment in Lofa, food has become a serious challenge.

The senatorial by-election is taking place across the entire county with six candidates in the race, including a female.

"We are not happy about the manner and form we have been treated; we are from homes and we have families. Since Sunday some of us entered this county, we are yet to get sleeping area, including food", a security officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

Supporters of the various candidates were over the weekend busied crisscrossing the county, rounding up their campaigns ahead of today's poll.

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change is not fielding a candidate in Lofa, but rather supporting an independent candidate.

Several government officials, including Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, representatives and senators of the ruling CDC are in the county. Former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the ex-governing Unity Party and other UP executives are also there to ensure they retake the senatorial seat that lost as a result of the conviction of Senator-Elect, J. Brownie Samukai and others for misapplying soldiers' pension, which disqualified him from taking his seat in the senate, creating a need for the by-election.

