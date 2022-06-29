Liberia: Low Turn Out of Voters Mars Lofa County By-Election

Voinjama — There has been a low turnout of voters in many polling centers like Foya, Voinjama, Zorzor, Vahun, as residents of Lofa County elect a new senator today.

In Kolahun, electoral staff arrived at the venue at 7:20am, duly observing covid-19 protocol and they were seen to also arrive at the venue with hand sanitizers, encouraging voters to observe the Covid-19 guidelines as well.

Voters were seen in few numbers at the centers and other centers around, while the COVID-19 and social distancing protocols were enforced by the security personnel.

Shops were seen open, private car owners and commercial bike riders were seen operating in the area.

Also, at Salayea polling places there was also low turnout of voters, accreditation and voting commenced at 8:00am.

Report shows that at Vahun, an isolated district in Lofa County, the exercise started at 8:45am and was characterized by the late arrival of voting materials and low turn out of voters.

Six candidates are vying to fill the vacant senatorial seat of Lofa County as contained on the National Elections Commission (NEC) list.

They are: Garlakpai Kortimai of Unity Party (UP), Sumo Kupee of the People's Unification Party (PUP), Cllr. Joseph Jallah (Independent), Momo Cyrus (Independent), Beyan Samah, Independent, and Mariamu Fofana (Independent).

Only one candidate would triumph at the end of the poll which has a total of 187,775 registered voters, according to the 2020 statistics of the NEC, with the lower part of the county accounting for 100,278 registered voters, or 53.40 per cent of the total number of registered voters.